x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Central Georgia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports, and more | Macon, Georgia | 13WMAZ.com

Crime

Woman injured in crash punches ER nurse at Ohio hospital

Police say the woman was injured in a crash where they believe she was driving under the influence. A CT scan showed she broke the nurse's nose.
Credit: ProMedica

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo woman is behind bars and charged with felonious assault and simple assault after police say she bit someone on the wrist and assaulted an ER nurse early Saturday.

Police say Carrie Jenson, 46, of Toledo, was driving under the influence and got into an injury crash on Monroe Street near ProMedica Boulevard. She was taken to ProMedica Toledo Hospital, and according to court documents, shoved a nurse and punched her, breaking her nose.

The crash happened just before midnight Friday. 

RELATED: Man arrested for punching Toledo Police officer in the face

RELATED: Toledo Police officer hurt in tussle with drunk suspect