Thief steals from dying woman after she collapses near St. Louis brewery

Security footage showed a man stole her cellphone as she was laying on the sidewalk dying

ST. LOUIS — Someone stole a cellphone from a 64-year-old woman who was suffering from a heart attack as she lay dying on the sidewalk near the Anheuser-Busch Brewery in St. Louis Sunday.

Police said the woman was jogging near the south side of the brewery along Arsenal Street at Busch Place Drive when she collapsed. She was brought to a hospital at about 1:45 p.m. and pronounced dead about an hour later.

Surveillance footage showed her roll onto her back and sit up to try and use her cellphone. She stood up once more but collapsed again headfirst without trying to brace herself.

A man in a late model red Dodge Caravan can then be seen getting out of the van and picking up the woman's cellphone. He gets back into his van and drives away eastbound along South Broadway.

Mike Heath lives in the neighborhood.

“There’s a lot of people out there that just take advantage of the people that are down, so it’s sad,” said Mike Heath.

“You would think somebody would actually stop. Why would someone stop and steal her cellphone? It’s kind of desperate. It’s just sad to hear that that’s what people are doing out there. They’re not helping somebody out; rather, just rob them while they’re down,” Heath said.