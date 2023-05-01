Surveillance video was released earlier this month of the woman who was described as being "nicely dressed" and "smelled heavily of body odor."

HOUSTON — A woman, who was caught on video going on a robbery spree the week before Christmas, has been arrested, according to the FBI in Houston.

Houston police and the FBI released surveillance video in early January in hopes of someone recognizing the woman who was described as being "nicely dressed" and "smelled heavily of body odor."

The woman was wanted in connection with at least four robberies in the same week.

The FBI said the woman was arrested on unrelated charges and that more details would be released soon.

Surveillance video shows her wearing a black ballcap with her blonde or gray hair tucked inside, a green camouflage mask, black coat, black pants and high heels.

She held up a note in each case, demanded money and tossed a light-colored bag for the cash over the counter. The woman also carried a large black tote.

Case #1

The first robbery happened at a hotel in the 5100 block of Hidalgo near the West Loop around 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 19.

The woman told the clerk her partner in crime was armed and waiting outside.

Case #2

The next day, the woman robbed a sandwich shop in the 6100 block of Westheimer around 9:20 p.m.

Case #3

On Dec. 21, she hit another hotel in the 5100 block of Westheimer near Sage Road around 4:50 p.m.

Case #4

On Dec. 23, the busy robber held up a bank in the 7900 block of Westheimer near South Voss Road around 5:20 p.m.

In all four cases, the woman escaped with an unknown amount of cash.

She left the first three robberies on foot but in the last case, she left in a dark-colored sedan.