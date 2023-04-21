Woman runs over boyfriend after an argument in Atlanta, police say

The man told officers that he had walked away from her, but she'd started driving towards him.

ATLANTA — A man is recovering in the hospital after Atlanta Police said his girlfriend ran him over early on Friday morning.

Atlanta Police Department said officers were dispatched around 1:38 a.m. to 970 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. regarding a person being hit by a car. Once officers arrived, they found a man with multiple injuries, but he was still able to speak with police.

According to Atlanta Police, the incident started when the man and his girlfriend got into an argument. The man told officers that he had walked away from her, but she'd started driving towards him. That's when police said the woman hit him with her car.