ROCK HILL, S.C. — A woman defended herself against a man who tried to sexually assault her by shooting at him multiple times as he fled, Rock Hill police confirm.

Shortly before 10 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the reported shooting around along Automall Parkway in Rock Hill, police said.

Investigators released a video of the suspect with the hope someone may recognize him and call the police. The video was recorded around the time of the attack.

When police arrived, the woman said she was able to find her firearm and shoot at the attacker, officers said. After the shooting, the attacker fled, running toward Celanese Road, according to police.