Woman shot, expected to recover after road rage incident in Perry

The shooting occurred at around 3 a.m. this morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — A 28-year-old woman from Warner Robins was shot in the left shoulder after a road rage incident at around 3:00 a.m. Monday morning in Perry.

The woman was traveling with her boyfriend and a child who were on their way back from vacation in Florida when two men in a white car pursued them from Unadilla to Perry.

The couple pulled off the road into a motel parking lot, still being followed by the white car. One of the men got out of the white car and began shooting.

Three shots hit the car, including one to the victim’s shoulder. In addition, investigators found nine shell casings on the scene.

The victim was taken to Perry Hospital and later transferred to Macon to remove the bullet. She is expected to recover.

Authorities are still looking for the people involved in the shooting. The car is white and could be a Kia or a Mercedes. Officers are checking video surveillance to gather more information about the men in the car.