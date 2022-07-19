Police looking for man accused of tying up woman, shooting her multiple times in Clayton County

The woman was found earlier this month and died Sunday.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police have launched a homicide investigation after they found a woman shot multiple times and tied up at a Clayton County home Fourth of July weekend. Investigators said she died Sunday and they're now searching for the man they say killed her.

Clayton County Police Department officers said they made the gruesome discovery just before 4 a.m. on July 5 after getting a call about someone being shot.

They arrived at the 5500 block of Riverdale Road and found the woman in a bedroom "with her hands and feet tied together," officers said. Police also found another victim who they said was able to escape, run to a neighbor's home and called 911. Officers said the suspect was gone before police arrived at the home. In Tuesday's update, police announced the woman died from her injuries.

Authorities are now searching for Kevin Nicholas Barge, pictured below, in connection with the case. The 44-year-old is wanted on aggravated assault, kidnapping and false imprisonment charges, among other accusations.