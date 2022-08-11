A woman was shot on an Atlanta street. The investigation led to more than 180 evidence markers.

A 33-year-old female was shot in the incident.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night in West End that sent a 33-year-old female to the hospital.

11Alive crews spotted over 180 yellow evidence markers set on the ground after officers responded to a report of a person shot just before 11 p.m. at 517 W. Whitehall St. SW, according to APD.

When police arrived on scene, they found a woman injured with a gunshot wound. APD says the victim told officers she had been in her vehicle near 845 York Ave. SW when someone started shooting at her.

Police did not mention specifics in regard to the number of shots fired in the incident or what the majority of the evidence markers represented in the investigation.