Atlanta Police said she demanded money before stabbing the man.

ATLANTA — A man was stabbed by a woman he met on a dating app in a northeast Atlanta apartment on Monday, according to police.

Atlanta Police were dispatched around 5:30 a.m. to 1925 Monroe Drive, which is the Gables Midtown Apartments. Officers said they met with a man who claimed he was stabbed.

The man told officers that he had recently met a woman on a dating app. According to the report from police, she'd "demanded he send her money before stabbing him."

Police said he was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Atlanta Police Department found and arrested the woman. She was charged with aggravated assault, the department said.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.

