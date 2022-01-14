A woman died after she was struck and killed by a vehicle — which police say was driven by her husband.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Officials with the Montgomery County Police Department say a woman was struck and killed by a vehicle driven by her husband Friday afternoon outside a Capital One Bank in Silver Spring.

Police are investigating the incident as a homicide. According to a press release form the Montgomery County Department of Police, 59-year-old Himanshu Maganlal Tanna of Silver Spring is accused of hitting his wife, Alka Himanshu Tanna with his car several times.

A tweet from MCPD says officers were on responding to the incident in the parking lot at the Capital One on New Hampshire Avenue around 2 p.m.

WUSA9 spoke to Darren Ford, a witness to the fatal crash. Ford said as he was turning right into the parking lot from New Hampshire Avenue, he saw a white SUV pulling out of a parking spot and then saw a woman on the ground.

"I could tell that he [the driver of the white SUV] was running her over," Ford said.

MCPD is on the scene of a homicide in the parking lot of the Capital One Bank located in the 13300 block of New Hampshire Ave. The suspect is in custody, and PIO is en route. #MCPD — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) January 14, 2022

Ford said as the driver tried leaving the parking lot, he ended up striking several poles and knocked down a pillar attached to the bank building.