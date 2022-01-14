SILVER SPRING, Md. — Officials with the Montgomery County Police Department say a woman was struck and killed by a vehicle driven by her husband Friday afternoon outside a Capital One Bank in Silver Spring.
Police are investigating the incident as a homicide. According to a press release form the Montgomery County Department of Police, 59-year-old Himanshu Maganlal Tanna of Silver Spring is accused of hitting his wife, Alka Himanshu Tanna with his car several times.
A tweet from MCPD says officers were on responding to the incident in the parking lot at the Capital One on New Hampshire Avenue around 2 p.m.
WUSA9 spoke to Darren Ford, a witness to the fatal crash. Ford said as he was turning right into the parking lot from New Hampshire Avenue, he saw a white SUV pulling out of a parking spot and then saw a woman on the ground.
"I could tell that he [the driver of the white SUV] was running her over," Ford said.
Ford said as the driver tried leaving the parking lot, he ended up striking several poles and knocked down a pillar attached to the bank building.
Himanshu Maganlal Tanna was taken into custody and has been charged with First Degree Murder. He is currently being held without bond.
