Crime

Woman run over and killed by husband driving SUV in Maryland bank parking lot, police say

A woman died after she was struck and killed by a vehicle — which police say was driven by her husband.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Officials with the Montgomery County Police Department say a woman was struck and killed by a vehicle driven by her husband Friday afternoon outside a Capital One Bank in Silver Spring. 

Police are investigating the incident as a homicide. According to a press release form the Montgomery County Department of Police, 59-year-old Himanshu Maganlal Tanna of Silver Spring is accused of hitting his wife, Alka Himanshu Tanna with his car several times. 

A tweet from MCPD says officers were on responding to the incident in the parking lot at the Capital One on New Hampshire Avenue around 2 p.m.

WUSA9 spoke to Darren Ford, a witness to the fatal crash. Ford said as he was turning right into the parking lot from New Hampshire Avenue, he saw a white SUV pulling out of a parking spot and then saw a woman on the ground.

"I could tell that he [the driver of the white SUV] was running her over," Ford said.

Ford said as the driver tried leaving the parking lot, he ended up striking several poles and knocked down a pillar attached to the bank building.

Himanshu Maganlal Tanna was taken into custody and has been charged with First Degree Murder. He is currently being held without bond. 

