Woman waves for help in broken-down SUV, man gets attacked and robbed by multiple men

Police are urging people to use caution if they encounter anyone asking for help. A similar incident was reported in Brunswick.

PHIPPSBURG, Maine — Police are searching for 2-3 men who they said assaulted and robbed a man after he got out of his car to help a woman who waved to him for help in a 'broken-down' SUV in Phippsburg.

According to police, the incident happened Saturday evening when the victim was driving his truck on Berry's Mill Rd. and saw a woman waving at him to stop near the meeting house. When the man got out of his car to help her, 2-3 men jumped out of the broken-down SUV and began to beat and rob him. They then placed the victim inside the bed of his own truck and drove him to a random house in Phippsburg. A nearby resident in the area noticed that something was off and called the police. By this time, the men ran away into the nearby woods and police are still searching for them. They believe that someone picked them afterward.

The victim is in the hospital being treated for his injuries.

A similar incident was reported to police in Brunswick on Saturday. Officials said a man who works for a Private Security company was also flagged down by a woman in a broken down, dark-colored SUV. However, when he came to help her, she said she was okay and no longer needed his help.

Police are asking people to use caution if they encounter anyone asking for help. “Naturally as Mainers, we want to help people in need and it is very unfortunate that something that used to be so common is starting to become a thing of the past because times are clearly changing,” they said.