MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says a woman who was wanted for helping her son escape arrest has turned herself in.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 48-year-old Toyann Mason was wanted for aiding the escape of a fugitive.

Mason turned herself in just before 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

The sheriff's office told Toyann that her son, 21-year-old Austin Mason, had warrants in Sept. 2019 for simple battery family violence, the release says.

Before deputies could arrest her son, she checked him out of the hospital against doctors orders and took him out of Bibb County to avoid arrest, according to the release.

Toyann is charged with aiding or permitting another to escape lawful custody or confinement and is being held with no bond at this time.

