Woman's body found on Interstate Drive in Macon

The body was found along the 4400 block of Interstate Drive.

MACON, Ga. — A woman has been found dead on a Macon road Thursday morning.

That's according to Bibb County Chief Coroner Leon Jones.

Jones says the body was found along the 4400 block of Interstate Drive.

Interstate drive runs right next to I-475 off of Columbus Road.

Jones says the woman has not been identified yet.

Investigators are headed that to the scene and people are advised to avoid the area because traffic is impacted.