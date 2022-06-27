Video shows man crashing into downtown Atlanta pole while fleeing from deputies

Fulton County deputies said he nearly hit a pedestrian.

Example video title will go here for this video

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A video from Fulton County deputies shows a man who drove into a pole trying to escape authorities near Downtown Atlanta on Monday.

Officials from several agencies are still looking for him.

Deputies with Fulton County said they saw a man "driving erratically" in a gray Hyundai Elantra and that he almost hit a pedestrian. When the deputy tried to pull him over, the driver crashed into a pole near Forsyth Street and Walton Street. The car he was in had been reported stolen from a rental vehicle company, deputies said.

Authorities said he got out of the car with a handgun and ran. They said he tried to enter a nearby federal building.

He was last seen running towards Woodruff Park and is described as a Black man in his late 20s or early 30s, wearing a red shirt, tan shorts and black boots.

Video below | Man crashing into Downtown Atlanta pole while fleeing from deputies

Investigators are reviewing surveillance videos, and agencies from Georgia State University Police, Homeland Security, the Atlanta Police Department and the Fulton County Marshal’s Office are searching for the suspect.