Ex-baker acquires 100% interest in bakery following business partner's death. Now he's sentenced for his murder

The ex-baker was a mentor to his business partner's killer, according to District Attorney Flynn Broady, Jr.

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — The Best Dang Bakery Around, in Woodstock, is making headlines following the killing of Jerry Moore and his business partner Ross Byrne's guilty plea. It all started with the arrest of Byrne's mentee and former employee Johnathan Wheeler.

On April 8, according to District Attorney Flynn Broady Jr., Ross Byrne entered a guilty plea to a violation of the RICO act, conspiracy to commit concealing the death of another, conspiracy to commit hindering apprehension of another, and criminal solicitation to commit murder.

Jerry Moore's body was discovered inside his Marietta home on Jan. 27, 2014. Officials said Moore was stabbed to death shortly after his Best Dang Bakery Around business partner and roommate Ross Byrne had moved out of the residence. Byrne denied knowing anything about his former business partner's murder in multiple interviews, according to the DA.

Police ultimately arrested former bakery employee Johnathan Wheeler for Moore's murder. He was found guilty by a Cobb County jury and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Shortly after, however, police arrested Byrne for being involved in the murder. According to the DA, Byrne then solicited a fellow inmate to kill Wheeler because he was fearful that his mentee would testify against him.

“Despite having introduced Jerry Moore to his killer, this defendant showed absolutely no remorse for Johnathan Wheeler’s vicious killing.” Senior Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Green said.