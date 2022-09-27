Woman drives opposite of traffic on Buford Highway, pulls into Duluth Police Department intoxicated, officers say

The woman was traveling opposite of traffic along Buford Highway, video shows.

Example video title will go here for this video

DULUTH, Ga. — A 23-year-old woman facing several charges after police said she was driving drunk opposite of traffic on Buford Highway and pulled into the police department's parking lot.

Duluth Police Department shared the 911 call reporting the driver on Sept. 23.

"Hi, I just want to let you guys know that there's a person driving a white Hyundai on the wrong side of the road on Buford Highway just coming up to the Duluth downtown area," a woman is heard telling dispatch.

Police also released nighttime surveillance video of the incident, showing a vehicle slowly traveling on the right side of the highway and occasionally stopping, moving opposite of traffic. Video, which police sped up, then shows the driver pull over to the far left lane for a bit before crossing four lanes of traffic and pulling into a nearby parking lot, which turned out to be the police department.

Video shows the driver stopped in the middle of the lot and opening their trunk. A police vehicle then pulls up.

"During the investigation, the woman was clearly intoxicated because she claimed she was parked at her 'work,'" police said. "And nope, she doesn't work here!"