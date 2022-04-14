Juan Lopez was shot and killed outside of an ATM on Black Friday while on the phone with his family. His wife is speaking out now that an arrest has been made.

EAST POINT, Ga. — For nearly five months, Yessica Espinal's routine included calling the East Point Police Department almost daily to get answers on who shot and killed her husband, Juan Lopez, the day after thanksgiving outside of an ATM.

11Alive spoke with her exclusively when it happened. Now that months have passed, we checked in with her again.

"Its hard to live and get up every day in the morning knowing that your loved one isn't walking through the door," Espinal said.

Thursday's phone call was different to all the other ones. This one came with some relief and hope. East Point Police announced they arrested and charged 49-year-old Shane Knight with murder.

"I'm happy and thrilled that we have one person after all this time we have a result," she said. "But it's also a mixed feeling because now I know who had that cold heart. I have a face to put my anger to."

Yessica's sister in law was on the phone with Juan when he was killed. She told us back then that she heard five shots back to back.

She could also hear multiple men on the other end of the phone.

Yessica says police told her the man arrested was the one driving the getaway car.

"I was like awesome – finally we’re getting somewhere. We finally have someone and hopefully they’ll lead us to the others," she said.

She believes the 17 minute call between Juan and his sister, surveillance video released by police, and Thursday's arrest could also lead to more answers.

April 14th, 2022 UPDATE: ***ARREST MADE*** PRESS RELEASE – FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE*** Previous information: On Friday,... Posted by East Point Police Department on Tuesday, December 14, 2021

"It's hard to understand why monsters do stuff like this," she said. "How can they live with this every day? I'm over here struggling and they're probably walking free, living their life as if nothing happened."

Yessica says the fundraiser started in November raised more than $13,000 which helped them get Juan's body to Mexico and give him a proper burial. The page is still open to help their 1-year-old son. To donate, click here.

"I would like to thank everyone who helped – my husband was able to get the burial we wanted thanks to that. There’s more expenses than one would think with funeral expenses. I was so grateful that was there," she added.

Yessica says Juan had dreams of growing his family of three even more. Juan and his wife dated for 14 years and were high school sweethearts.

East Point police say they are looking for others who may be involved. East Point's Criminal Investigations Division asks that anyone with information on this incident call 404-761-2177.