Young Thug denied bond; rapper sought pretrial release after more than a year in jail

ATLANTA — Atlanta rapper Young Thug is staying in jail after his bond was denied once again on Friday.

Attorneys for the rapper, whose legal name is Jeffery Williams, argued that he is maintaining employment, citing his newly released album. Previous concerns about Williams's health were also brought up, his defense stating that he is "languishing" in jail, sleep deprived due to court appearances and eating many foods lacking in nutrition.

"This lifestyle has caused physically harm to Mr. Williams," his lawyer said, adding that issues with his kidneys coupled with the environment in the jail have caused him to gain weight

Whereas prosecutors brought up instances that they believed showed that Williams would intimidate witnesses. And ultimately, the judge decided to keep Willaims in jail.

The fight for his trial freedom in a Fulton County court on Friday morning, more than a year after he was first jailed in the RICO case that accuses him of leading the alleged "Young Slime Life" street gang.

That new motion for bond, first made back in April, was up for consideration in the day's court session at 9:30 a.m. on Friday 11Alive will stream the day's court session in the video player above this story and on our YouTube channel.

Twice in May, Young Thug was taken to the hospital and missed days in court because he was not feeling well. Last month, he dropped a new album called "BUSINESS IS BUSINESS" from jail.

The motion for bond argues that Young Thug "has previously put forth compelling evidence, without doubt," that he could establish and uphold reasonable conditions for bond, and that his motions have been denied based on arguments by prosecutors "mostly repeating allegations contained in the indictment."

"Mr. Williams has seen no sunlight since May 9, 2022 and the only fresh air that he receives is during the time that the doors are open on the transport to and from the Courthouse," the filing states. "Additionally, exercise is limited in the small jail cell."