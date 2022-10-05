Young Thug, other Atlanta rappers indicted in gang related charges

The rapper was booked on charges as far back as 2013.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Atlanta rapper Young Thug was booked into the Fulton County Jail Monday.

Jail records show Jeffery Lamar Williams, known professionally as Young Thug, is facing a gang activity charge from 2018 and a 2013 charge of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office said Williams was arrested by officers with the Atlanta Police Department. APD said the Fulton County District Attorney's Office is ultimately handling the case.

Williams is expected to appear in court Tuesday morning.

Twenty-seven other people were named in an 88 page indictment and are all allegedly tied to the street gang "Young Slime Life."

Williams is cited as a founder of the gang, which claims affiliation with the Bloods.

Atlanta rapper Gunna, whose legal name is Sergio Kitchens, is also listed in the indictment.

He's facing similar charges and is listed as an associate of the Young Slime Life Gang.

The indictment ties Kitchens to the gang, citing his very own music videos and social media post as evidence.

However, the case doesn't just top there. It also involves rapper YFN Lucci, whose legal name is Rayshawn Bennett.

He's currently serving time in the Fulton County Jail. This new indictment states that members of Young Slime Life tried to stab and kill him with a shank while behind bars.

Bennett has been in jail since April of 2021 for violating his probation in a murder case.

Another recognizable name listed is Christian Eppinger, who is named several times as a Young Slime Life member.

Atlanta Police said he shot an officer six times earlier this year. That officer lived but Fulton County DA Fani Willis is pushing for Eppinger to get life behind bars due to his lengthy criminal history.

As for Williams, back in 2018 he was put behind bars after failing a drug test. The rapper agreed to stay clean as part of his bond agreement following a drug-related arrest the year prior.