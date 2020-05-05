MACON, Ga. — 13WMAZ reported on the trend line for confirmed cases across Georgia on Monday.

Now, let's zoom in to focus on hospitalizations and how many beds are available in some of Central Georgia's biggest counties.

For context, let's start with hospitalizations across the state.

13WMAZ looked at Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) data since April 1 and used a 7-day moving average to control for some of the state's daily reporting irregularities.

The data shows new daily virus-related hospitalizations appear to have flattened out and may even be trending downward.

Though it's important to note two things.

First, the DPH warns that the number of hospitalizations statewide may be under reported.

Second, when referring to hospitalizations, that is the total number of hospitalized cases since the COVID-19 situation in Georgia began, not the number of people in the hospital with the virus right now.

Having said that, what about the situation right here in Central Georgia?

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA) releases a daily report detailing the number of critical care beds (among other statistics) in use across the state.

GEMA breaks the state into regions -- Bibb, Houston, Peach and nine other counties are in Region F.

Weeks ago, GEMA's data showed almost 90 percent of the critical care beds in Region F were full.

But since then, things have started to change.

A simple moving average since April 23 shows critical care beds are becoming less full in Region F, dropping from nearly 90 percent of capacity down to around 83 percent on May 4.

