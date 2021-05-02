The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office recognized Supervisor Kathleen Quinn on Crossing Guard Appreciation Day.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is celebrating Crossing Guard Appreciation Day by sharing the story of one local hero.

Deputies say a 7-year-old girl was crossing the intersection at Culbreath Road and Nature's Way Boulevard in Valrico on Jan. 27, when a car swept through.

HCSO Crossing Guard Supervisor Kathleen Quinn was holding her stop sign in the road when the driver refused to slow down, the release says. Then, deputies say Quinn instinctively reached for the girl, who was walking her bike across the street, and prevented what could have been a tragic accident.

"I was just working on reflex at that time. I saw the car coming, I knew I needed to get her out of the way so that she didn't get hurt," Quinn told Hillsborough County deputies.

Mia Carlson, the girl's mother, watched the whole thing while she was waiting for her daughter on the other side of the road. The sheriff's office says she called to tell them about Quinn's life-saving actions.

"Ms. Kathleen Quinn is nothing less than a hero," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "Without hesitation, she stepped into harm's way to protect a child from a reckless driver. I am overwhelmed with pride to say she is part of our team of dedicated crossing guards who treat every child on their route as their own and ensure they get to and from school safely."

