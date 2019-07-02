MACON, Ga. — People living at Crystal Lake Apartments off Chambers Road in Macon are without water again, but for a different reason.

The Macon Water Authority previously cut the water off after the management company had a past-due bill of around $41,000.

The water was turned back on Wednesday around 7 p.m., but other problems soon followed.

Macon-Bibb Fire Chief Marvin Riggins says around 8 p.m. someone called about an electrical socket sparking.

Riggins says once on the scene, fire crews noticed a water leak in one tower triggering the spark.

He says the power and the water in the complex were then shut off, and units on at least eight floors were impacted by the leaking pipe.

He says property maintenance will have to get an electrician and plumber to fix the issues before power and water are restored.

Tony Rojas with the Water Authority says the owner's representative agreed to pay around $16,000 of the bill and set up a payment plan for the rest, which is why the water was restored earlier on Wednesday.

Notices posted at Crystal Lake listed the owner as Kenilworth Manor, LLC.

But tax records show Kenilworth sold the complex, and the Georgia Secretary of State's website says it eventually became Corporation Service Company based in Norcross.