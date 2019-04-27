MACON, Ga. — In early February, lack of water and power in two buildings at Crystal Lake forced 70 residents to evacuate.

Macon-Bibb code inspectors deemed the structures uninhabitable.

Almost three months later, they finally got the chance to retrieve anything they left behind.

People have moved and relocated, but haven't been able to get their furniture out," says Gwenette Westbrooks, President of the Macon NAACP branch.

Westbrooks says they partnered with the court-appointed receiver for Crystal Lake, Strategic Management Partner, LLC, to organize a move-out day.

They hired movers to help residents gather their furniture, since the elevators are turned off.

"People are just distraught because of just being uprooted and having to move within 30 min or an hour."

The NAACP says they have helped displaced residents since the beginning of the whole ordeal.

Putting some in hotels, and helping others find new homes.

"They just want to move on with their lives, but like I said some people have found places to live they just don't have their belongings."