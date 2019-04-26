Back in February, former Bibb County schools superintendent Romain Dallemand was sentenced to eight months in a federal prison plus a year of supervised probation.

Dallemand has until Monday, April 29 to report.

Before he was sentenced in Florida, he apologized saying "I feel terrible for what I've done." Judge Sheri Chappell said students looked up to him, but he made it seem as though they could get ahead by committing a crime.

At last check on the bureau of prisons website he has yet to turn himself in.

Dallemand was sworn in back in 2011. By April of 2012, he had big plans to change Bibb County schools. One of those big plans was the Macon Miracle which included building dorms, teaching mandarin, and even starting a yearlong school year. That plan did not go over well being met with protest and petitions.

In June of 2012, Dallemand started supporting the Macon Promise Neighborhood with Cliffard Whitby, which was focused on improving student achievement, graduation rates, and quality of life in city neighborhoods

That plan fell apart

Dallemand moved on to his next mission-- improving Bibb County schools technology. School board members say Dallemand pushed hard for the project to be finished by the end of 2012. Two men with the deal were charged with defrauding Bibb County schools out of $3.7 million.

By February 2013, Dallemand is out of the job and the school board finds out Dallemand spent more than $51 million without board approval

In February 2019, he pleaded guilty to tax evasion, including failing to report money on his tax return. Once he is released he has a year of supervised probation, and has to pay the IRS back more than $200,000.