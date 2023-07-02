Damage from last July's train derailment in Warner Robins to be repaired

Businesses nearby say they're pleased to hear about future repairs.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A clean-up is on the way to the Warner Robins area across from Robins Air Force Base.

Back in July, a Norfolk Southern train derailed along Watson Boulevard and Highway 247.

At Monday night's city council meeting, leaders signed a resolution for the city to fix the damages. Some businesses nearby are happy the city is taking steps to clean it up.

"I'm just looking forward to this whole area looking a lot nicer that's gonna mean a whole lot for us," says Z Beans manager Andrew Wilson

Their business sits directly across Armed Force Boulevard from the derailment.

The business opened up right before the wreck, so he says it's all they've ever known

"It's still just kind of almost taped off with a bunch of gravel on it, so I would like something a little more a little nicer out here," he adds.

The city has not compiled a complete list of damages, but they know they include sidewalks, fencing, and storm drain systems.

It affected businesses along the whole street.

"I'm excited it's about time," says Victoria McAdams.

She works at Greggs 2.0 restaurant, and says they took a major hit.

"They closed both entrances, we had the back ways but of course no one knew the back ways," says McAdams.

So when its time for the repair work, they hope things are done differently.

"They could have a way where its open still for people to get to us, or at least have a detour sign," she adds.

Both agree the changes will make the area more welcoming

"It will make it more inviting, so folks will say 'hey what is this over here?', and want to come check it out," says McAdams.

Wilson adds he wants them to bring back the Keep Warner Robins Beautiful waterfall.

"I certainly hope to see that back that would be very nice to have," says Wilson.

The agreement states that Norfolk Southern will reimburse the city for repairs. City attorney's say that's normal procedure.