Video shows cars flipped over in Chick-fil-A parking lot following confirmed tornado in Newton County

The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down in Newton County New Year's Eve.

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Severe weather passed through parts of Georgia on New Year's Eve, leaving behind damage. Several tornado warnings were issued, forcing people to take shelter while storms popped up with heavy rain and wind.

The National Weather Service also confirmed Friday evening that a tornado touched down in Newton County.

Pics from the NWS survey and submissions of Newton County GA tornado earlier this evening. Near Salem/Brown Bridge road. We have ruled it a tornado but will finish the survey on Saturday. #tornado #gawx pic.twitter.com/xCZJPJ4RUk — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) January 1, 2022

Mike Conner of Newton County Fire said they had receive reports damage in Brown Bridge area. Connor also mentioned there were reports of damage at a school in the county.

The fire chief added that there were five injuries as a result of the story; three adults, a teen, and a child, all of which were near the area of the Chick-fil-A.

Video sent to us as the tornado crosses the intersection of Salem and Brown Bridge Road in Newton County. #tornado #gawx pic.twitter.com/sf0YbnqAym — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) January 1, 2022

Video posted on social media from Reece Fowler shows a Chick-fil-A parking lot with cars flipped over. Fowler said his family has a tradition of getting a meal from Chick-fil-A every New Year's Eve and they were on their way when they saw debris flying.

A likely tornado touched down in Covington. Cars flipped at Chick-Fil-A. Other photo shows the funnel/tornado behind buildings. From 11 Alive StormTracker Pam Meharg. pic.twitter.com/Ff2DHfmJdo — Melissa Nord (@MelissaNordWx) January 1, 2022

Fowler also saw damage at the Veterans Memorial Middle School in Newton County.

He added that the storm was so powerful, it ripped concrete of the posts of the subdivision across the street, landing it on the school property.