Video shows cars flipped over in Chick-fil-A parking lot following confirmed tornado in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Severe weather passed through parts of Georgia on New Year's Eve, leaving behind damage. Several tornado warnings were issued, forcing people to take shelter while storms popped up with heavy rain and wind.
The National Weather Service also confirmed Friday evening that a tornado touched down in Newton County.
Mike Conner of Newton County Fire said they had receive reports damage in Brown Bridge area. Connor also mentioned there were reports of damage at a school in the county.
The fire chief added that there were five injuries as a result of the story; three adults, a teen, and a child, all of which were near the area of the Chick-fil-A.
Video posted on social media from Reece Fowler shows a Chick-fil-A parking lot with cars flipped over. Fowler said his family has a tradition of getting a meal from Chick-fil-A every New Year's Eve and they were on their way when they saw debris flying.
Fowler also saw damage at the Veterans Memorial Middle School in Newton County.
He added that the storm was so powerful, it ripped concrete of the posts of the subdivision across the street, landing it on the school property.
11Alive is working to get more information about the damage. We will provide and update when more details become available.