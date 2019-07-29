BEAUFORT, S.C. — Beaufort County deputies are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who they believe may still be on Hilton Head island.

Kailah Monroe was reported as having run away from home Sunday morning. She was last seen around 3:30 a.m. at the Hilton Head Gardens Apartment complex.

Monroe's family and the Sheriff's Office are concerned for her well-being.

Kailah Monroe is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She has brown eyes, shoulder length hair and has braces on her teeth.

Anyone who knows Kailah's whereabouts—or who comes into contact with her—is asked to call 9-1-1.