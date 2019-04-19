DODGE COUNTY, Ga. — The storage shed at a Dodge County church caught fire after a tree nearby was struck by lightning on Friday.

Pastor Ingram says the fire completely destroyed everything inside of the storage shed at New Beginning Holiness Church, including church robes, tables, chairs, and Children's toys. The fire also spread to the side of the church where the kitchen is located and blew out electrical sockets.

There was no damage to the church building besides the loss of power, and a hole in one of the walls.

Pastor Ingram says since the sockets burned out, an electrician has to come by and inspect it before the church is deemed safe for occupancy, so there will be no church on Easter.

The church is located on Bowers Cemetery Road.