Dodge County man shoots, kills neighbor's father over animal fight

EASTMAN, Ga. — Investigators say a 71-year-old Dodge County man shot and killed a neighbor's family member after the neighbor’s dog allegedly attacked the elderly man’s cat Friday night.

Sheriff Brian Robinson says 47-year-old John David Ussery had just arrived to his son’s home on 907 Telfair County Line Road in Dodge County when he witnessed 71-year-old Ronnie Reeves shooting his son’s dog.

The sheriff says the dog had reportedly gotten out and allegedly attacked Reeves’ cat.

Shortly after Ussery stepped out of his vehicle, Reeves shot him once in the chest-- killing him.

Sheriff Robinson says Ussery’s grandchildren and daughter-in-law were all at the home when Ussery was shot.

The dog was shot in the leg but is alive, Sheriff Robinson says.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says Reeves was arrested Friday night and faces several charges including murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime.

Robinson says the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with 13WMAZ for updates.