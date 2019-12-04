PERRY, Ga. — The 31st annual Dogwood Festival will be held in Perry this weekend.

The arts and crafts show kicks off this Saturday, and they're hoping to make this one the best one yet.

Downtown Perry will also have ultimate airdogs and special games for the kids.The arts and crafts show may pull in over 20,000 people with more art and food vendors than in past years

Saturday night, the annual balloon fest will kick off with 19 hot air balloons.. One of them is a military salute, a 100 foot tall bald eagle balloon.

"The Dogwood festival is a fantastic community event not only does it bring visitors in to Perry but it brings our community together as well and Perry has a lot of good synergy a lot of excitement right now," said Darlene Mclendon with the Perry Chamber of Commerce.

The arts and crafts show goes from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The balloon fest starts Saturday 5 at the Georgia National fairgrounds