Brother's warning helps all five siblings escape Douglasville house fire

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Five children safely escaped a house fire in the early morning of July 4th thanks to a working smoke alarm and a brother's warning to his siblings.
It happened in Douglasville around 7 a.m. last weekend, Douglas County Fire/EMS said in a release, at a home on Greenbrook Drive.
The home was a total loss, and damages were estimated at $120,000 - but the children are all safe.
The fire service said the property's working smoke alarms were critical to helping the children - ages 6, 8, 9, 11 and 14 - get out in time. They also said the fire "was initially identified by the 11-year-old who in turn alerted his siblings."
Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.
Officials routinely stress the importance of keeping your home's smoke alarms in working order.