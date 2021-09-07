Brother's warning helps all five siblings escape Douglasville house fire

It happened the morning of July 4th in Douglasville.

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Five children safely escaped a house fire in the early morning of July 4th thanks to a working smoke alarm and a brother's warning to his siblings.

It happened in Douglasville around 7 a.m. last weekend, Douglas County Fire/EMS said in a release, at a home on Greenbrook Drive.

The home was a total loss, and damages were estimated at $120,000 - but the children are all safe.

The fire service said the property's working smoke alarms were critical to helping the children - ages 6, 8, 9, 11 and 14 - get out in time. They also said the fire "was initially identified by the 11-year-old who in turn alerted his siblings."

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.