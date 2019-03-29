LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — When you go to get your tires changed at the shop you are usually charged a fee to have them recycled. However, city officials in Dublin say when people change their own tires. they don't always end up getting thrown away the right way.

That's why some little helpers say they are going to help clean it up.

"It helps other people, clean up, and stuff like that," Deontae Walker said.

Dylan Mason and Deontae Walker play for the Dublin-Laurens County Ravens. Changing out their running shoes for trash bags to clean up the streets.

"To be a community leader, you have to be more than just a football player, you have to help out in the community," Brian Mason said. Mason, who is the vice president of the Dublin-Laurens County Ravens, says the team does community service projects once a month like a tire cleanup.

"A lot of people just leave them around, or they will dump them in an empty lot or something like that," Mason said. He says in February, the team picked up over 100 tires, a problem the city of Dublin is aware of.

"All over the city, people are all of a sudden, just start dumping tires anywhere, they do not care where they dump them at," Frankie Coney said.

Dublin Sanitation Superintendent Frankie Coney says the city charges $3.00 to pick up and dump each tire. While the county charges one dollar to drop off tires. "We also try to help our customers by holding a tire Amnesty day," Coney said.

Coney says the city is letting residents drop off an unlimited amount of car tires this month. He hopes the people take advantage of it.

"Just keep your tires off the ground, it is just the clean thing to do," Coney said.

The county's solid waste director Michael Snipes says they are also working on a tire amnesty event for east Dublin.

The City of Dublin event will be Saturday, April, 20 at the City Warehouse, which is located at 215 Truxton Street. It is important to note tires generated from commercial businesses, shops or garages will not be accepted.