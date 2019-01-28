DUBLIN, Ga. — One Central Georgia city says they saw an increase in traffic accidents across the town last year.

That's the reason why Dublin is launching a traffic study and stepping up speed enforcement.

The Dublin Police Department says between 2017 and 2018, they saw an eight percent increase in car accidents in the city. They don't want that trend to continue in 2019.

When the sun rises, Captain James Champion with Dublin PD says 60,000 to 70,000 people come through the city.

"That's a medium-sized city," Champion said.

He says in 2018, they saw around 1,442 car accidents -- about 109 more than in 2017.

"We've got the intersections, so that's where all the crashes happen," Champion said.

He says accidents happen all over the city, but the Highway 80 bypass is a regular trouble spot. Dublin native Patricia Coleman agrees the highway can be dangerous.

"Mostly they are speeding, plus cell phones, really mainly cell phones," Coleman said.

In 2018, Champion says the top reasons for the uptick in accidents were drivers not yielding, DUIs, and speeding, so the department will be taking a new approach this year.

"You just can't go out and write tickets. You have to educate the public and that is a big part," he said.

Champion says officers will step up enforcement, offer classes in the community and focus on trouble spots. While he is asking people to slow down, Coleman is looking forward to more speed enforcement.

"If they start giving them enough tickets, [then] they will stop," Coleman said.

The department recently got a grant to hopefully get two more speed enforcement cars on the road by August.