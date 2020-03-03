DULUTH, Ga. — The Duluth Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing teenager.

Ximena Montalvo Espinosa was last seen on Friday, Jan. 31. She is only 13 years old.

Anyone with information on Espinosa's whereabouts is asked to contact the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5700 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

