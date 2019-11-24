MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a person robbed a motel in Macon.

A news release says someone reported that a man entered the Econo Lodge on Riverside drive just before 6:30p.m. Saturday.

The man was carrying a gun and demanded money from the clerk.

After getting an undisclosed amount of cash, the man ran away.

The release says the man was dressed in all black and wearing a black mask to cover his face.

Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.