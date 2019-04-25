DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Ten students were injured from what appears to be a BB or pellet gun at Wynbrooke Elementary School, according to the DeKalb County School District.

The shots came from a position away from the school grounds, officials said.

The students who were hurt were taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston Hospital to be treated or picked up by their parents. They have non life threatening injuries.

School officials said there wasn't a threat to anyone getting in the school building. Officers are still investigating and additional law enforcement will be at the school Friday. Below is the full statement from the district:

DCSD Police are investigating an event at Wynbrooke Elementary Theme School where ten students suffered non-life threatening injuries from what appears to be a BB or pellet gun. The students were transported to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston Hospital to be treated or picked up by their parents. The shots appear to have come from a position away from the school grounds. There was never a threat of anyone getting into the school building and the remaining students were not injured. The health and safety of our students is, and always will be, the number one priority at The DeKalb County School District. DeKalb Police officers are assisting DCSD Police in the investigation. Additional staff and DCSD police will be on-site tomorrow to ensure the safety of our students.

Students injured by pellet gun at Wynbrooke Elementary

The school has also posted a statement about the incident on its website. Read it below:

Dear Wynbrooke Wolverine Parents,

The purpose of this letter is to inform you that DeKalb County School District (DCSD) Police are investigating an event at Wynbrooke Elementary Theme School that occurred today where ten students suffered non-life threatening injuries from what appears to be a BB or pellet gun. The students were transported to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston Hospital to be treated or picked up by their parents. The shots appear to have come from a position away from the school grounds. There was never a threat of anyone entering the school building and no other students were injured. The health and safety of our students is, and always will be top priority. DeKalb Police officers are assisting DCSD Police in the investigation. Additional staff and DCSD police will be on-site tomorrow to ensure the safety of our students. This letter is an effort to maintain transparency as we keep stakeholders informed of events that occur on the Wynbrooke campus and maintain open lines of communication. Should you have any questions or concerns please call the school administration at 678-676-5002.

Sincerely,

Dr. Jermain Sumler-Faison Principal

Wynbrooke Traditional Theme School

MORE NEWS |