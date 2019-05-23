MACON, Ga. — After being open for six years, the Academy for Classical Education is saying goodbye to their first class of seniors.

On Wednesday, soon-to-be graduates, parents, and teachers gathered to unveil a new monument. The monument, paid for by ACE's parent-teacher organization, holds an engraved plaque with all the graduates' names.

"It's a way to leave our final, permanent mark," says ACE salutatorian, Amelia Junod. "We spent all this time here together, so seeing all of our names together feels really special."

Junod, along with many of her classmates, have been able to grow along side their school. ACE officially opened in 2014 and is set to become a state charter school June 1st.

"It's been really special. We've been able to make the school what we want as we grew up because the school was changing as we grew," says Junod. "It's been trial-and-error sometimes, but it's been really fun."

Over 60 students will be graduating from the academy. ACE will be holding their graduation on Saturday, May 25th.

ACE's parent-teacher organization plans to do similar commemorations for all of their future graduating classes.