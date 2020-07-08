'Armed with Knowledge' is geared toward educating kids middle school-aged and older about the consequences of having a gun illegally

MACON, Ga. — The Peyton Anderson Foundation teamed up with the U.S. Attorney's Office and the Federal Defenders for the Middle District of Georgia to make a video campaign showing the consequences of illegal gun possession.

"The idea that got this started was that maybe if when they're younger, teenagers or even people younger than that, are aware of these consequences of illegal gun possession, they'll think twice about picking up a gun," said Federal Judge Marc Treadwell with the Middle District of Georgia.

Treadwell is a trustee of the Peyton Anderson Foundation, and he brought the idea for the 'Armed with Knowledge' project to the foundation's attention.

"(Defendants) generally are unaware of the severe penalties under federal law for illegal gun possession," said Treadwell. "Under federal law, those (prior) convictions, in connection with illegal gun possession, can result in very lengthy prison sentences."

Karen Lambert, the president and CEO of The Peyton Anderson Foundation, said 'Armed with Knowledge' is geared toward young people in middle school and older.

"Our hope is if we can get this word out, and just help to educate, make an impact on these young people that are making some bad decisions about illegal guns, then it will make a difference." said Lambert.

'Armed with Knowledge' featured several people from Central Georgia, including Tonora Jones.

Jones' 14-year-old daughter Ta'Shuntis "Tootie" Roberts was killed in December of 2015 during a drive-by shooting of their Macon home.

"My house was shot-up over 24 times, and my daughter passed away that night. She was laying on the sofa, watching a movie," said Jones.

Jones said Tootie was shot five times, one of the bullets grazed the bottom of her heart.

"It's just too many parents have to bury their kid, are loosing a child to the gangs, the street, to jail, even to the cemetery," said Jones. "This has to end."

Jones said she hopes "Armed with Knowledge" brings awareness to the younger generation, and shows them that it's not right to pick up a gun and shoot just because they're angry.

"I know we can't stop it, but if we can just slow it down, just a little bit, just to save anybody's life, any child's life will be a goal for me," said Jones. "Because the pain that the other parents feel of losing a child to gun violence, it's a hard thing, it's a hard pill to swallow."