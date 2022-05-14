Kindergarten students in Atlanta Public Schools to get $50 savings accounts in financial literacy program

ATLANTA — Atlanta Public Schools kindergartners will get $50 starter savings accounts as part of a financial literacy program, the school system announced this week.
An APS release said "hundreds of kindergarten students in Atlanta Public Schools will begin learning about the importance of financial literacy, thanks to a collaborative initiative between the district, Citibank, Operation HOPE and the City of Atlanta."
The program, called the HOPE Child Savings Accounts Program, will begin with one-time deposits of $50 in free savings accounts for the children.
The conditions for the savings account include:
- Family deposits and program initiatives help the money grow
- Funds cannot be withdrawn until graduation from an APS high school
- Upon graduation, student can use money to pay for tuition, books, and other educational expenses
- Financial literacy workshops will be available for students, parents, and caregivers
The launch of the program is scheduled for Monday, May 16 with a ceremony at 11:30 a.m. APS Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring will be on hand to deliver remarks.