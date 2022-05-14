Kindergarten students in Atlanta Public Schools to get $50 savings accounts in financial literacy program

The program is called the HOPE Child Savings Accounts Program.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Public Schools kindergartners will get $50 starter savings accounts as part of a financial literacy program, the school system announced this week.

An APS release said "hundreds of kindergarten students in Atlanta Public Schools will begin learning about the importance of financial literacy, thanks to a collaborative initiative between the district, Citibank, Operation HOPE and the City of Atlanta."

The program, called the HOPE Child Savings Accounts Program, will begin with one-time deposits of $50 in free savings accounts for the children.

The conditions for the savings account include:

Family deposits and program initiatives help the money grow

Funds cannot be withdrawn until graduation from an APS high school

Upon graduation, student can use money to pay for tuition, books, and other educational expenses

Financial literacy workshops will be available for students, parents, and caregivers