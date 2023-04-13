Autism endorsement program offered for teachers, staff at Georgia Gwinnett College

The program aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of teaching students with autism spectrum disorders by offering nine hours of online training.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A new program was introduced to help licensed teachers and certified professionals to teach students with autism spectrum disorders at Georgia Gwinnett College’s School of Education.

The program aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of teaching students with autism spectrum disorders by offering nine hours of online training, according to a release.

Those enrolled can expect to learn about valuable resources for teachers and professionals in the state seeking to expand their knowledge in teaching students with autism, the release said.

Three faculty members at GGC developed the program in response to the rapid rise in students with autism in the county's K-12 schools. Over the last seven years, the number of students with autism has grown by about 1,400, the release added.

Dr. Matthew Boggan, a professor of special education at GGC, shared that the data on the increase in students with autism that prompted the institution to modify its curriculum and include more autism training for GCPS and other Georgia school districts.

“Knowing that these numbers were rising at a fast pace in the local area and the emergent need for expanded teacher training, we modified our curriculum to include more training in autism for GCPS and other Georgia school districts," he said.

Students in GGC's Bachelor of Science in special education program will earn both a special education teaching license in the general curriculum and the autism endorsement, which the Georgia Professional Standards Commission has approved.

Additionally, a standalone autism endorsement program will be available to all certified professionals, including licensed educators, in the summer, according to the release.

Those interested in learning more about the program may contact the GGC School of Education by email at soegeneral@ggc.edu.

With the launch of the autism endorsement program, GGC joins eight other institutions in the University System of Georgia in offering the endorsement to provide much-needed support to meet the needs of students with autism.