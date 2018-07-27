WATCH LIVE
Back-to-School Guide | Ways to get your kids ready for a successful school year
Author: WMAZ Staff
Published: 7:20 PM EDT July 27, 2018
Updated: 7:35 PM EDT July 27, 2018
CHAPTER 1
Laurens County Schools helps parents purchase school supplies for 2018 school year
CHAPTER 2
Tips for smooth sailing this school year
CHAPTER 3
How to get your child's sleep schedule back on track for school
CHAPTER 4
Ideas for healthy meals throughout the school year
CHAPTER 5
Academy of Classical Education makes history with their first incoming senior class

School bells will soon be ringing, but before then, here is a guide to help your child get ready for the first day of school.

Back-to-School Guide | Ways to get your kids ready for a successful school year

Chapter 1

Laurens County Schools helps parents purchase school supplies for 2018 school year

Students all over central Georgia are making sure they have all their school supplies before school starts, but this year, Laurens County students have a much shorter list.

The Laurens County School Board has allotted money to help buy school supplies and Superintendent Dan Brigman says this is to make sure all students can focus on their education.

By this time of the year, parents like Janice Franco are busy getting their kids ready for the first day of school.

"We have gotten a few supplies, a few school clothes," Franco said.

But Franco says one list gets more expensive every school year.

"When I went to school back then, we did not have near as much things to bring in, but now the school supply list is just way too much," Franco said.

That's why Laurens County schools are allocating $25.00 from its general fund for each student in the county to buy school supplies like paper, glue sticks, and pencils.

Those supplies will be distributed at the start of the school year. Superintendent Dan Brigman says the board realized that school supplies place a financial burden on parents due to the county's high dependence on free and reduced lunch.

"Closing in on 73 percent we have to take that into consideration," Brigman said.

Brigman says he required principals in Laurens County to take a closer look at their school supply lists, taking off things that were not needed to save parents some cash.

Kelly Dean, principal of East Laurens Elementary School worked with the board to buy those new items for the district and says the supplies will make sure kids are ready by day one.

"I don't ever want a child to not be able to participate in something because of a lack of a glue stick, or a pencil, or crayon, so the things we can buy In bulk and keep here, and give them when they need it, we took those things off the list," Dean said.

Kylee Herndon, who teaches math and science at East Laurens says she's excited students will have everything they need.

"Just having those supplies, it's comforting knowing you're prepared, you're ready to start each day," Herndon said.

The supplies will not only help students but will also help reduce the supplies teachers in the county have to buy.

Chapter 2

Tips for smooth sailing this school year

Starting off on the right foot on the first day is key.

As teachers prepare for the first day of school, so can parents.

When the doors finally open for the first day, teachers have some tips for smooth sailing until the very last day.

Teachers encourage you to build relationships with the entire school, and those relationships can lead to healthy conversation and open discussion.

Set up conferences with your child's teacher and ask about the best way to communicate.

Teachers say that it's important to know that the lines of communication go two ways -- you should be open with your teacher so they can be open with you, and know that they have the student's best interest at heart.

When the day is done, kids aren't the only ones who should do their homework. Ask your children about their day at school -- "What did you do today? What is one thing you learned that you did not know?"

Of course, it's important to always encourage your kids in order to keep their positivity high and let them know that they have your support.

A successful school year also means students have to focus outside of the classroom. Here are some helpful homework tips to get them off to a good start.

  • Use a planner to keep up with all of their assignments.
  • Make sure they have a designated homework space.
  • Encourage your student to get the work done early despite later deadlines
  • When needed, tell them to ask for help, even if that requires staying after school for some needed study time.
Chapter 3

How to get your child's sleep schedule back on track for school

Changing your sleep habits from summer time to school time is rough, but a lot of it starts with what you do before you go to bed.

Amanda Kennedy has a whole routine for her three-year-old daughter, Serafina, before bedtime.

"She just needs to have, I guess what you would say, a circadian rhythm," Kennedy said. "Understanding this is what we do. This is now night time, and this is now day time."

Just like many other kids, Serafina will be starting school soon and getting the right amount of sleep every night is important.

Kennedy makes sure Serafina gets 10 hours of sleep.

Dr. Mickey Bansal, a pediatrician at Coliseum Hospital, says that's about right.

"It is recommended that young children and preteens get anywhere from 10 to 11 hours of sleep a day and a teenager gets up to nine hours of sleep a day," Dr. Bansal said.

Paying attention to your child's sleep hygiene, which is the routine they have before going to bed, helps with getting the right amount of rest.

The routine changes depending on age, homework loads and technology.

"The use of digital technology these days, making sure kids are not staying up utilizing their tablets, because the glare from the screen can actually change some of the sleep hormones and keep them up at night," Dr. Bansal said.

Without enough sleep, children can lose concentration and become more distracted.

Dr. Bansal suggested how parents can get their kids back on a healthy sleep schedule.

"We're all used to staying up late in summer and waking up late in the morning," Dr. Bansal said. "So in increments from anywhere from 15 to 30 minutes start putting your children to bed earlier, then waking them up earlier the next morning."

Dr. Bansal said it's best to start this method about two weeks before school starts.

Chapter 4

Ideas for healthy meals throughout the school year

Backpacks aren't the only thing getting packed before school begins.

Lunch boxes are too, but even before that comes breakfast.

Naomi McKensie, clinical dietitian at Coliseum Medical Center, says breakfast really is the most important meal of the day.

"Your body needs fuel to get up and go," McKensie said.

She says fuel that's not in the form of sugar.

"Pop-Tarts, those have as much sugar as a candy bar, they're not gonna concentrate, " McKensie said.

But fuel in the form of substance.

"If you're thinking, 'okay what do I have in my refrigerator,' most people are going to have waffles frozen. Add a little fruit to it, and you can add a little peanut butter," McKensie said.

After breakfast, the next challenge is to pack a healthy lunch.

But before filling your shopping cart to stock up, McKensie says think balance.

"You want to make sure you have your protein, your carbohydrates and a minimal amount of fat," McKensie said.

Mckensie says some basic tips include:

  • Pick wheat over white--whole grains keep kids fuller longer.
  • Skip out on sipping on sugar, choose water or milk.
  • Always pack a fruit or veggie.
  • If kids want chips, choose a baked chip or cracker to cut down on fat.
  • Portion control is key for fats. If you pack nuts or trail mix, fill the palm of your hand and put it in a plastic bag.

McKensie also says the calories a child needs depends on their age and gender.

Boys typically need more calories than girls and older children also require more calories.

Chapter 5

Academy of Classical Education makes history with their first incoming senior class

August is almost here and school hallways will soon be packed with students.

Over at the Academy of Classical Education, they have more to look forward to than just the first day of school.

This will be the first year they have a senior class.

13WMAZ's Nicole Butler went to talk with one student about her journey through ACE and what this final year means to her.

Looking back through history, Zamina Donaldson thinks back to five years ago when she started her first day at ACE.

"I've come a very, very long way... a long, long way. I was so nervous. I hated it. I remember like eighth grade year I cried in the car because I didn't want to go here," Donaldson said.

Donaldson says the academic atmosphere took some getting used to.

"In seventh grade I didn't do anything, I'm going to be honest. When I got here in eighth grade it was really hard for me because I hadn't been doing any work for an entire year and I was getting by making straight A's," Donaldson said.

Donaldson said she had to push herself to maintain her high GPA.

"I'm glad I stuck it out. I think it was worth it because I've developed a work ethic I didn't think I had before," Donaldson said.

Now she will be going down in history as a part of ACE's first senior class.

Donaldson says so many memories were made, from yearbook photos to her first prom.

The memories continue to stack up.

Social studies teacher Sharon Ferrel says the seniors have more fun-filled surprises to look forward to every month.

"The seniors will even get the opportunity to paint their own parking spaces to leave their mark on the school," Ferrel said.

They'll even have a class trip to New York.

But the day everyone is looking forward to is graduation.

"I anticipate that this will be a very emotional year not just for the students, but for all of their teachers, because we've watched these students since they were in eighth grade," Ferrel said.

Ferrel says the year is looking bright for Donaldson and the rest of her class, and she can't wait to see what the future holds.

Donaldson says she hopes to go to Savannah College of Art and Design next fall to major in photography and film.

