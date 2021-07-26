Parents nationwide expected to spend over $37 billion in back-to-school supplies. Here's how to get the deals

Back-to-school shopping looks different in 2021 with kids physically going back to the building in less than a month.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — We might still be in the middle of summer, but many parents are already thinking about the first day of school.

Retailers expect to see a big bump in back-to-school shopping.

Robin Cellini, the owner of 529 Hollin Hall in Alexandria, said customers mostly bought pajamas and athletic clothes last year.

"This year is huge because nobody went to school last year so this year we get to look at cute outfits and shoes because nobody wore shoes last year so hopefully we will sell more than just pajamas and leisure," said Cellini.

The National Retail Federation expects parents to spend $37.1 billion in back-to-school supplies, an increase of more than $3 billion from last year.

Parents of K through 12 students are also expected to spend just over $848 per household on school supplies and electronics.

"I think it’s mostly because people are excited. We’ve seen this spring a general excitement that we have someplace to go and someplace to shop for them to be seen, that kind of thing," said Cellini.

"We get to sell a lot more clothing, so that's helpful, and the gear that comes with it. We have some backpacks lunch kind of stuff," said Cellini.

Cellini said they've already started fall consignment.

"We start talking back to school next week. We start kind of early which seems odd because it’s middle of July and super hot," said Cellini.

If you're looking for a bargain, don't forget about those upcoming tax-free holidays in early August.