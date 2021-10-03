MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. —
Baldwin County children will be thrilled as they will have a new splash pad to play on soon.
The Baldwin County School Board approved a new splash pad water playset for the kids Tuesday.
About three-fourths of the splash pad funding was secured through Head Start, a federally-funded program.
Once the school approved the design, the contract was awarded to Tennessee-based Great Southern Recreation at a cost of $100,000.
Early Learning Center director Lori Smith discussed what the splash pad will mean for the children who attend the center
"It's really hot here, so it allows us -- and you know as funny as that is -- it allows us to be able to use our playground through June and July," Smith said. "We're always trying to get the kids out first thing in the morning, and now, it will allow them to come out and play and be cool enough and be safe in that heat."
They're planning on breaking ground on April 1st. Smith says it's expected to be completed by the end of June.