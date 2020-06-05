BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Baldwin County Schools is rescheduling its prom and graduation, and also giving students a chance to participate in a virtual graduation.

In a release Wednesday, the school district also announced these end-of-year dates for students in good academic standing:

High School Seniors: Friday, May 8

Grades PreK-11: Friday, May 15

K-12 students needing additional support will continue through May 22

The school district will be scheduling times when it is safe for students to come to school to get their belongings and return assigned school items.

Baldwin County Schools says a virtual graduation will be held on Saturday, May 23 at 9 a.m., the original date graduation was supposed to be held.

The district says a rescheduled in-person ceremony will happen on Saturday, June 27 at 9 a.m.

An alternate date will be Saturday, July 18, in case COVID-19 guidelines for large gatherings aren't lifted by then.

Senior Prom will be held Saturday, June 20, the district says.

Like the graduation ceremony date, it's subject to change based on health guidelines concerning COVID-19.

