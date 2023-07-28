'Saw this as a win-win opportunity': Baldwin County Schools upgrade safety system for middle and highschoolers

The district says the current metal detectors they use takes time for kids to start their day. They say the new system will speed things up while being just as safe.

Example video title will go here for this video

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Going to school in the same district can have you seeing some new faces.

However, one every Baldwin middle and high schooler can recognize is of the metal detector that greets students each morning.

“Metal detectors have been in operation within the school system prior to my coming on,” District Safety and Security Director Corey Goble said.

Goble says metal detectors are common in schools.

“It provides us with one more layer of security,” he said.

However, students find them inconvenient.

“It's also time-consuming because we have to get to class on time and then we get tardies and all that,” Meya Brookins, Baldwin High School junior, said.

While the district says metal detectors are important in their schools, the Garret PD 6500 metal detector they use has some downsides.

“The biggest limitation with metal detection is that it does slow the entry process because each person goes through one at a time,” he explains.

Anything from a three-ring binder to a weapon could set off the current detectors, and staff operating the detector would have to take extra time to check the student.

“You have to take everything metal out of your book bag and then if you left something, you have to go back around,” Baldwin High School junior Autumn Warren said.

So, the school thought it was time for an upgrade.

“I’m gonna call them smart detectors because they have the ability to discriminate against certain common metallic objects,” Goble said.

The OPENGATE system that the district is transitioning to has two portable, wireless, battery-operated pillars. The school can program it to ignore some metals that would normally set off a regular detector.

“The new system would not require you to remove things like car keys or cell phones or anything like that,” he explains. “They'll be able to keep those items on their person."

The district says it'll be faster to get through, but just as safe.

The best of both worlds. At least that's what 8th grader Casey Burgamy says.

"Well, so it won't take up much of your time,” Burgamy said.

Goble says the school is getting 10 units. Six will go to the high school, and four to the middle school.

“We saw this as literally that win-win opportunity,” he said.

Goble says the district funds the new weapons screening system through Gov. Brian Kemp’s school safety grant.