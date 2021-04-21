Tim Oliphant spent the day teaching kids about art and using their creativity

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A Baldwin County middle school received Wednesday's lesson from a special guest.

On Wednesday morning, Oak Hill Middle school welcomed professional cartoonist Tim Oliphant, also known as Mr. Ollie, to teach classes.

Ollie and Allied Arts of Milledgeville collaborated to teach the students about art and creativity.

Since 1983, Ollie has drawn for numerous newspapers, ad agencies, and magazines.

Ollie says it brings him joy to be able to teach the students.

"I never had anyone that does what I do to come to my school back in those days," Oliphant said. "Allied Arts is very good about bringing artists like me in to share what we do with the kids, and so it's very rewarding."