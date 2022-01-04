Here's how Georgia ranks among the best states for college students

Who took the top spot?

ATLANTA — From Emory University to the Georgia Institute of Technology to the University of Georgia, the Peach State has a bevy of notable places of higher learning. But, how do the state's colleges compare nationwide? One company decided to find out.

Scholarship platform Bold.org has compiled a ranking of the top states for college students. The company calculated a number of variables to determine their finding. Here are their sources:

College enrollment and student demographic statistics from EducationData.org

Average cost of college by state from EducationData.org

College graduation rates by state in 2022 from World Population Review

Understanding College Affordability: Pricing and Expenses from the Urban Institute

The average cost of food in the US from Move.org

Georgia made it into the top ten of the rankings, and the state leading the list is just a little further south.

The graph above features the best and worst states for college students, according to Bold.org.

According to Bold.org, Georgia ranks as the sixth best state in the U.S. for college students, with the Peach State boasting the third highest graduation rate among the top five schools. Florida took the top spot, largely thanks to the state's much cheaper average tuition/fees.

The graph above featured the best and worst states for college students in the categories of cost, graduation rate and student enrollment, according to Bold.org.

While Georgia ranked among the top six states overall, the Peach State did not make an appearance in any of the rankings' three individual categories. The most cost effective state for college students was found to be Wyoming. Massachusetts took the top spot concerning graduation rates. Lastly, California ranked highest for total student enrollment.

A full list of the company's rankings can be found below.

State Rank Students Enrolled Graduation Rate Total Cost

Florida 1 1,066,783 30% $13,603

Texas 2 1,657,691 30% $16,367

Utah 3 381,283 34% $12,676

North Carolina 4 568,563 31% $15,707

Colorado 5 368,123 41% $17,080

Georgia 6 553,755 31% $17,213

California 7 2,715,085 34% $19,372

Washington 8 363,019 36% $17,412

New York 9 1,235,812 37% $21,823

Wisconsin 10 332,856 30% $16,937

Maryland 11 354,913 40% $19,057

Indiana 11 422,906 27% $17,978

Kansas 12 208,538 33% $16,389

Ohio 13 656,445 28% $19,634

Virginia 14 557,063 39% $22,244

Arizona 14 609,144 30% $20,533

Minnesota 15 402,729 36% $20,482

Illinois 15 718,504 35% $23,880

Idaho 15 121,964 28% $13,472

Missouri 16 362,908 29% $18,178

Oklahoma 17 192,656 26% $15,718

Massachusetts 17 492,497 44% $24,894

Tennessee 18 323,086 27% $18,109

New Mexico 18 121,816 27% $14,424

Michigan 18 525,491 29% $21,230

Iowa 19 218,033 29% $17,733

Nevada 20 119,771 25% $14,370

Montana 20 48,066 32% $13,652

New Jersey 21 413,175 40% $25,458

Pennsylvania 22 696,340 31% $25,726

Nebraska 22 135,509 32% $17,245

Wyoming 23 32,373 27% $12,351

North Dakota 23 52,354 30% $14,805

Arkansas 24 158,587 23% $16,376

South Dakota 25 51,941 29% $15,317

Louisiana 25 243,750 24% $18,252

Alabama 25 303,030 26% $19,323

Oregon 26 225,716 34% $21,395

Kentucky 27 266,507 24% $19,516

West Virginia 28 139,159 21% $17,323

Mississippi 28 166,969 22% $17,953

Connecticut 28 193,686 39% $23,534

Maine 29 71,658 32% $18,390

South Carolina 30 241,572 28% $22,022

New Hampshire 31 169,338 37% $25,164

Hawaii 32 60,434 33% $20,876

Alaska 33 23,353 30% $18,476

Delaware 34 59,983 32% $21,773

Rhode Island 35 80,077 34% $23,969