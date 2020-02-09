Bibb and Baldwin Schools improve special education resources with state grant

Georgia Department of Education gave $6 million to help school districts with special education services during COVID-19.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb and Baldwin County Schools' special education department heads Traci White and Jennifer Donnelly are on the same page when it comes to technology resources for students.

"We want to make sure our students have access to the internet. We want to make sure that they have the device that they need," White said.

"Increase software access, increase internet access through devices for families and students of all children," Donnelly said.

The state gave out $6 million to help districts get the special education resources needed during COVID-19. Bibb Schools received almost $87,000.

"Some of the money will help us increase software licenses around social skill development around behavior support. Our students that have autism or social skill deficits really need that," White said.

Baldwin Schools plan to use the $25,000 they received to offer remote therapy for their students at home.

"It's similar to having a telehealth visit and connecting with a doctor. It's kind of the same thing only I'm connecting with a specialist in the area of speech and language or I'm connecting with a specialist in the area of occupational therapy," White said.

Baldwin Schools are back in session remotely and in person, and Bibb students are preparing to start class online. They'll continue listening to parent and student feedback for improvement.

"We felt like we really needed to meet the needs of our families wherever they were to the fullest extent possible," White said.

"Communication will really help us build a program that's strong enough and strong and better for your children," Donnelly said.

This was a formulated grant.

The amount each district receives is based off how much they get from the federal government annually for special education services.