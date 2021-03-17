Bibb County High School seniors share thoughts on in-person graduation ceremony

The district will host in-person ceremonies at the Macon Centreplex from May 26-28.

MACON, Ga. — After a year of uncertainty from the pandemic, Bibb County seniors can count on an in-person graduation ceremony.

It's a big moment for Rutland High Senior D'Marcus Williams.

"It's very important for my mom. She wanted me and my brother to walk the stage because she didn't get to walk the stage," Williams said.

"I'm a little nervous about it because I have to give a speech. At the same time, I'm glad that there's actually a ceremony now because when my family comes, my sister gets to come and she gets to actually experience the ceremony for once," Riser said.

Her mother, Connie Riser, says she has mixed feelings about an in-person ceremony.

"Glad that there was going to be a ceremony for the parents and select family could come in and join in the celebration, but then again, reserved as is the general public going to be able to do the things that are necessary to be able to safeguard everyone?," Connie Riser said.

Bibb Schools Assistant Superintendent Jamie Cassady explains how they're working with the Macon Centreplex to put guidelines in place.

"Everyone will be required to wear a mask upon entering and while they're in the building. Each student will be given five tickets. Those tickets will be in a pod, so family members will have to sit together in their pods," Cassady said.

They will also require temperature checks at the door. He feels confident they'll be able to honor the class of 2021 safely.

"Hopefully it's going to be a good experience for the kids and a good experience for the parents and a once in a lifetime event," Cassady said.

Bibb Schools' will host their graduation ceremonies at the Macon Centreplex on May 26 through the 28.

The district decided not to have an official prom.