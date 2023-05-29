Bibb County and Houston County schools offer summer meal programs for kids. Here are the details

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County and Houston County will both be offering summer meal programs. The Bibb County program will begin on June 5 while Houston County starts on Tuesday, May 30. Programs are going back to pre-pandemic operation regulations so there are changes from last year to this year.
Here are the details on both programs.
Houston County
- The Houston County School Nutrition Program will offer meals free of charge to children ages 18 and under.
- Tuesday, May 30 – Friday, July 21, 2023, meals will be offered at three schools: Huntington Middle, Northside High and Perry High.
- Meals will be served between 8:00 am – 12:00 pm.
- There will be six mobile routes that will travel scheduled and state-approved routes through Houston County neighborhoods to serve children who are unable to access one of the school sites.
- For specific information on routes and stops, please contact Houston County School Nutrition at 478-322-3308 or email schoolnutrition@hcbe.net.
- Meals will be provided daily at each site, and children are required to eat on site at the school or van stop.
- Children must be present to receive a meal. Parents cannot pick up meals for children.
- Children do not need to be enrolled in the Houston County School System to receive meals. Any children 18 and under are eligible.
- Locations will close on June 19, July 3, and July 4, 2023 to allow staff to observe federal, state and local holidays.
Bibb County
- Meals are available to children under 18 and to students over 18 with a state-defined mental or physical disability as defined by a state or local educational agency, according to their website.
- Students are eligible to receive one breakfast and one lunch each day at no charge
- Children must now eat their meals in the Cafeteria, on or at the Bus, in the Community Center, Church, Library, or other location where they are served.
- No meals may be picked up by the parent or guardian (child must be present).
- Mobile feeding sites will still be available during Summer 2023 but children may not take their meals away from the service location.
- Bibb County has not announced the exact times for their summer meal programs at this time.
School sites:
- Mondays through Thursdays, closed on Fridays.
The dates run from:
- June 5 – June 29 - Elementary and Middle Schools
- June 5 – July 13 – High Schools
Community summer meal services:
- These will run on Mondays – Fridays at designated community locations from June 5-July 14.
- Students enrolled in Bibb County Schools are reminded to bring their badges to the cafeteria or bus service locations. Children without badges will need to provide basic information to identify themselves.
- If you have questions or need additional information, please contact the School Nutrition Department at 478-779-2612.